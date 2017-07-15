A Type I Incident Management Team has been called in to take over a fire burning north of Helena.

According to the DNRC, the Lookout Fire has burned an estimated 200 acres about 5 miles west of the town of Wolf Creek.

The fire is burning through beetle killed trees in steep, difficult terrain. The Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office has ordered evacuations in the Lyons Creek area.

A shelter has been set up for residents at the Wolf Creek School.

Four smokejumpers, a Hotshot crew, three air tankers and helicopter are assigned to the fire.

The Type I one team ordered to take over the fire expected to arrive Sunday and take over management of the fire on Monday. Type I teams are typically reserved for large and complex fires, and have the greatest number of resources and personnel.

The DNRC says right now the firefighting resources are stretched thin between a number of area fires. Firefighters face at least three more large fires in Lewis and Clark County.

Difficult weather conditions are expected to make firefighting more difficult and could cause new fires to emerge from lightning storms.