Every year a tree is selected by the Forest Service to grace the West Front Lawn of our Nation’s Capitol in Washington. This year a forest in Montana was chosen to have the honor of providing the tree.

The tree will be cut from the Kootenai National Forest in northwest Montana as the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree this year.

Choose Outdoors president Bruce Ward said Forest Service staff have already been looking for the perfect candidate and have selected about eight that they feel would be best.

He said the Capitol Architect visited last week to the Kootenai National Forest to look at the different options.

The location must be accessible for two cranes and an 80-foot trailer to transport it out of the forest and across the country.

The tree is scheduled to be cut down on November 9 and will arrive in Washington on November 27 where Capitol staff will place it on the west lawn of the Capitol.

But before that, Ward said there will be a number of celebrations across the states all the way to Washington.

“Depending on the closest, proximity to the closest community we’ll do a celebration there,” Ward said. “And we’re working right now on finalizing the tour which will include several of the communities in Montana and then make it’s way all the way to Washington D.C.”

The tree, along with 75 other companion trees, will be decorated with 8,000 ornaments. The tree will be lit and stay lit until the first of the year.

The last time a tree was selected from the Kootenai National Forest was in 1989 and it was an Engelmann Spruce. The last time a tree came out of Montana was 2008.