ZHENGZHOU, China – A University of Montana student remains behind bars in a Chinese prison after an altercation with a cab driver. Guthrie McLean is accused of assaulting the cab driver as retaliation for the cab driver attacking his mother.

McLean grew up in China, where his mother Jennifer teaches English. In recent years, however, McLean was enrolled at the University of Montana. In late May, he traveled back to China to visit his mother in Zhengzhou, southwest of Beijing. On June 10, Jennifer had taken a cab home. The fare came to 70 Renminbi, or $10.36. Jennifer paid with a 100 Renminbi note, and as family friend and journalist in Beijing Tom Mitchell said, that’s where the trouble began.

“He basically refused to give her the proper change,” said Mitchell. “There then was a bit of an argument, and the taxi driver started to rough Jennifer up. So she describes him pushing and shoving her, grabbing her bags, she was very scared. She was able to call Guthrie, and he saw what was happening. He pulled the taxi driver off her, threw him to the ground, and end of story. Or so it seemed.”

Five weeks later, Zhengzhou police came looking for McLean. The cab driver had alleged serious bodily injury, and the UM student was asked to pay 100,000 Renminbi, (roughly $14,800) as a settlement. Unable to pay, McLean was taken into custody and given an arrest notice, but no formal charges. The amount requested to settle was reduced to 50,000 Renminbi, ($7,300).

Story continues below



“What that allows them to do is then transfer him to a detention center, sort of a holding facility while they decide along with a prosecutor whether or not to formally charge Guthrie,” explained Mitchell.

Those agencies have around 30 days to decide whether or not to press charges, but McLean will remain behind bars that whole time. If no charges are brought, he will be free to go, but if the case is brought to trial, Guthrie could remain in custody for some time.

“You know you could end up actually sitting in the detention center for the better part of a year,” explained Mitchell, “Waiting for the police and prosecutors to finish their investigation, at which time it goes to trial.”

Jennifer McLean, Guthrie’s mother, has reached out to the Beijing Embassy, but Zhengzhou falls under the Henan Consulate’s jurisdiction. Efforts are being made to secure help from the Consulate.

MTN News also reached out to the offices of Montana Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines for comment on the situation.

“Senator Tester’s office was informed of this incident on Monday, and within minutes contacted the State Department and the U.S. Embassy in China. Senator Tester is working closely and urgently with officials here and abroad to secure Mr. McLean’s quick release and to safely resolve this matter,” Sen. Tester said in a statement.

Sen. Daines’ office told MTN News that he has reached out to the U.S. State Department, the U.S. Embassy, and the Chinese Embassy.

Eric Clements reporting