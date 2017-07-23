A University of Montana student who has been behind bars in China has reportedly been released from custody.

U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) released the following statement on Guthrie McLean on Sunday:

“I am thrilled to report that we just received an email from Guthrie McLean’s mother that ‘prayers answered, Guthrie is home,’” Daines stated. “After days of working the phones with top Chinese and American officials to secure Guthrie’s freedom from a Chinese detention facility, he has been safely reunited with his mother.”

Sen. Daines and Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) have been working to get McLean released from custody.

Sen. Daines said in a news release that he has “been working through the weekend with both the Chinese and United States Embassies, the Chinese government, local officials and McLean’s mother, Jennifer McLean, to coordinate his return home.”

Guthrie was reunited with his mother just before 12 p.m. local time, according to Sen. Daines.

Sen. Tester released the following statement after working through diplomatic channels to help secure the release of Guthrie McLean:

“As a parent, there is nothing more nerve-wracking than being concerned about your child’s safety. I am overjoyed that Guthrie is safe and sound and will be reunited with his mother. This really is a testament to what can be accomplished when we turn up the heat and hold government accountable.”

Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-MT) released the following statement following the release of University of Montana student Guthrie McLean:

“I am relieved that Guthrie McLean has been released and reunited with his family,” said Gianforte. “The prayers of his family, the Gianforte family, and the people of Montana have been answered.”