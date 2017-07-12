(NBC) United Airlines may have a solution to the recent overbooking dilemma.

Bloomberg reported recently that United is quietly testing a “flex-schedule” program that will e-mail passengers ahead of time on certain flights and ask if they’ll consider getting bumped in return for a travel voucher for up to $250.

The e-mail would ask passengers if they’re willing to take an earlier or later flight, but it won’t ask passengers to change dates or airports.

The program reportedly will only be open to frequent flyer members who book directly on united.com and have opted in to receiving marketing e-mails.