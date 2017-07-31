Bozeman Police Department has released the names of the two people killed in Saturday night’s murder/suicide incident.

Danielle Heninger, 31 and Zach Heninger, 40, are the names of the victims.

Zach was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department was reportedly home, off-duty at the time of the incident.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) will continue to investigate the incident. There will be a press briefing at 2 p.m. Monday.

Story continues below



On July 29, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Bozeman Police officers responded to a disturbance at an East Story St. home Saturday night.

Officers arrived to find what appeared to be a murder-suicide.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Park County Coroner were also called to assist law enforcement.

A Bozeman man and woman are dead after police responded to a disturbance at an East Story St. home Saturday night.

Police received the call around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, and Bozeman Police officers arrived to find what appeared to be a murder-suicide.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident with help from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office. The Park County Coroner has also been called to assist law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing and we will continue to update you as we receive more information.

MTN’s Kaitlin Corbett