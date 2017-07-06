The Great Falls City Commission voted on Wednesday to add an ordinance that would allow urban chickens within city limits to the November general election ballot.

While all five members voted for the ballot addition, commissioners said they are not taking a stand on either side. They said the draft’s language includes a permit process and would allow up to four hens per owner.

The draft also allows roosters under the age of three months, and says chickens must be fenced at all times and cooped up overnight.

Mayor Bob Kelly said the Commission has had a lot of discussion about urban chickens in the city and said it was cost-effective to put the ordinance on the November ballot for voters on both sides of the issue to decide.

“People like the idea of being allowed to have them, there’s eggs in the neighborhood if they choose to do that, if you like to eat chicken I guess that’s a good way to raise them I’m not sure, so I think there’s a lot of proponents of the idea,” said Kelly.

Commissioner Tracy Houck said the current city-wide ban on urban chickens will remain in place until after residents vote.

The public is asked to weigh in on the new ordinance before the final language appears on the November ballot – the deadline for input is Aug. 6.

To submit input, call Joe Cik, Assistant City Attorney at (406) 455-8478, or Great Falls City Mayor Bob Kelly at (406) 870-0212.

