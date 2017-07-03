The USS Billings was christened and launched in Marinette, Wis. shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Sharla Tester, wife of Montana’s U.S. Senator Jon Tester, was the ship’s sponsor and broke a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow of the ship before it was launched into the Menominee River.

“As a lifelong Montanan, there is no greater honor than to serve as the sponsor of the future USS Billings and to help bring this magnificent warship one step closer to joining the fleet,” said Sharla.

“I know the people of Billings, and all Montanans, look forward to supporting Billings and her future crews for decades to come,” she said.

The Billings is the U.S. Navy’s 15th littoral combat ship with three major missions: finding and disarming mines, defending against attacks by small boats and fighting submarines.

She is described as a fast, maneuverable surface combatant that provides war-fighting capabilities and operational flexibility for focused missions including mine-clearing, anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare.

She measures 389 feet long and has a top speed of more than 40 knots.

She holds a core crew of 50, but has accommodations for 98 sailors.

“The Freedom-variant LCS plays a critical role in the U.S. Navy’s fleet, and we are committed to getting Billings and her highly capable sister ships into combatant commanders’ hands as quickly as possible,” said Joe North, vice president of Littoral Ships and Systems.

The USS Billings was built at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, the Midwest’s only naval shipyard, led by Lockheed Martin.

The naval architect was Gibbs & Cox and more than 800 suppliers contributed from 42 states.

The ship’s Mast Stepping Ceremony occurred on Friday.

The ship is about 83 percent finished and is scheduled to be handed over to the Navy in 2018.

Billings Mayor Tom Hanel and City Council members Al Swanson, Chris Friedel and Ryan Sullivan also attended the christening.