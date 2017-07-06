UPDATE (7:44 a.m.) A press conference took place in Lincoln Thursday morning between the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln Rural Fire Department.

Lewis and Clark sheriff’s deputies are driving around assessing the damage in Lincoln.

Visible damage can be seen at the D&D Foodtown in Lincoln as shown in the video above.

KTVH’s Mikenzie Frost is talking with residents. We will have more information soon.

Story continues below



HELENA – A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Montana early Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says that quake was centered about 5.5 miles southeast of Lincoln at a depth of about 2.6 miles.

The first shake occurred at 12:30 a.m. and lasted for at least 30 seconds, beginning with a slow tremor and then building in intensity. It was followed by at least five smaller aftershocks, ranging from 3.8 to 4.9 in magnitude.

The intensity of the main quake is classified as “VI” on the magnitude scale, indicating light damage and strong shaking.

People from across Montana reported feeling the quake, many of them saying that it woke them up.

In addition to scores of reports from in and around Lincoln, reports have been received from Helena, Great Falls, Lewistown, Havre, Kalispell, Missoula, Butte and beyond. The quake was felt as far away as Seattle and Calgary.

Thousands of people have used the “Did You Feel It?” reporting page on the USGS website.

There have been no reports of injuries or major structural damage, but we have received numerous reports of items shaken off of shelves and counters.

Several 911 call centers reported being swamped with phone calls following the quake and were advising people to only call if they were injured or needed police or immediate medical attention.

The July 6 earthquake follows a 4.5 magnitude quake in the West Yellowstone area on June 15th and two smaller quakes in Helena area in March of this year.

We have a reporter in Lincoln and will update as we get more details.