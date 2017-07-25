LINCOLN – Crews continue to battle three fires near Lincoln.

The Alice Creek, Arrastra Creek and Park Creek fires are all burning just a few miles from each other in the Lewis and Clark National Forest.

Firefighters have been able to hold the Alice Creek Fire to 20 acres. The blaze started Saturday but is still not contained.

On Tuesday, 26 people were assigned to the fire located 16 miles northeast of Lincoln.

Story continues below



Crews continued handline construction on Tuesday. Helicopters assisted with water buckets.

No road or trail closures are in effect for the fire.

The Arrastra Creek Fire grew just over 100 acres since Monday. It has now burned a total of 2,641 acres. The fire is only 10 percent contained.

There is 81 personnel assigned to the fire. Resources are also being shared between both the Park Creek and Arrastra Creek fires.

Handline construction, as well as limbing and clipping along the Arrastra Creek Trail, continued on Tuesday.

By Tuesday the Park Creek Fire had grown from 2,900 to 3,181 acres. 226 people are working on the fire They have the fire 18 percent contained.

The Helena- Lewis and Clark National Forest Facebook page shared a video of heavy equipment operations clearing fire break along the southern edge of the Park Creek Fire on Tuesday.

Crews continued to monitor the hose lay and pump systems and hold and improve the constructed fuel break.

Both the Park Creek and Arrastra have sparked road and trail closures.

The rugged terrain, dead fuels and numerous snags continue to be safety concerns for all three fire crews.

Crews are utilizing previous burn areas from years past to contain the Arrastra Creek and Park Creek fires.

Fire officials reported that Tuesday’s forecast calls for low humidity and warm temperatures with the possibility of thunderstorms. Officials are concerned that the weather could cause erratic fire behavior.

To follow updates on all Montana fires click here.