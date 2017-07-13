PHILLIPS COUNTY – Fire crews took advantage of the Wednesday’s cool weather and higher humidity to get combat the July Fire which is now mostly contained.

The Fire, located southwest of Zortman and north of Landusky is now 80 percent contained and has burned a total of 11,384 acres. Over 350 personnel continue to work on the fire.

The Bureau of Land Management reported Thursday that weather conditions should be favorable again to continue firefighting efforts.

On Wednesday aircraft crews were able to remove unburned fuels, while firefighters on foot patrolled for hotspots.

The BLM said smoke will continue to be visible in the area while crews focus on burnout operations. Fire hoses, equipment and pumps will be removed in areas where there is no recent fire activity. Crews will continue to remove unburned fuels to further the containment line.

Law enforcement officers from the BLM confirmed Wednesday that they suspect the July Fire was human-caused, but are not releasing any further information as the investigation continues.

No injuries have been reported.