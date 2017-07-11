PHILLIPS COUNTY – The weather continues to challenge firefighters as they battle the July Fire near Zortman and Landusky. However, Monday’s thunderstorms provided an opportunity to implement the safety plan and re-engage when the storm passed making progress on improving fire and contingency lines.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire was 50 percent contained and has burned a total of 11,093 acres.

Fire officials expect Tuesday’s weather predictions of cooler temperatures and higher humidity to help control the fire. Fuels between the Haul Road and the edge of the main fire are expected to burn out Tuesday.

Residents and visitors are asked to continue to restrict their use of off-highway vehicles, ATV’s and recreational activities such as hiking and horseback riding.

