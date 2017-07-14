HELENA – A Whitefish woman faces charges after allegedly attacking and injuring her boyfriend in Helena.

Heather N. Servoss was arrested Thursday morning and charged with felony assault.

Her boyfriend told law enforcement officers that she threw a metal nightstand leg at his face, puncturing his lip. The 28-year-old was also charged with attacking the victim by scratching and biting him.

The victim said he recorded part of the attack on a cell phone.

Story continues below



Servoss has a prior conviction for criminal endangerment.

She’s also been charged with her second offense partner family member assault. Bond in the case is set at $10,000.00.