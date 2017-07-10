Hallelujah! The heatwave is broken! After record highs over the weekend with temperatures in the high 90s and low 100s, thunderstorms have cooled down the temperatures on Monday. Some towns still hit 90+, but cooler air in the 80s will officially end the heatwave for most locations on Tuesday.

Helena Valley resident Brett Ashley Whitney captured an incredible lightning strike on Sunday evening that started multiple wildfires in the Helena area. Even though that thunderstorm had rain, the ground is so dry right now that wildfires are starting very easily. So please be careful, and if you see a plume of smoke coming from the forest after a thunderstorm passes, please call the fire department.

Thunderstorms will continue this evening with locally heavy downpours, hail, gusty winds and multiple lightning strikes. New wildfire starts are possible. These storms will fizzle out tonight. Tuesday will be a beautiful summer’s day as high temperatures will top out in the 80s for most of the state. A few thunderstorms will move along the Hi-Line Tuesday afternoon, but most of the state will be dry and cooler. This means the heat wave will break if it didn’t today where you live. A heat wave is defined as at least 3 consecutive days of 90+ for highs. This heatwave began on July 1st for many towns, and lasted more than a week. Wednesday will be sunny, dry and breezy with highs in the 80s to around 90. Thursday, the heat is back with highs well up into the 90s to around 100. Friday will be very hot as well, with highs around 100. This coming weekend could be even hotter than last weekend. Highs will be in the upper 90s and low 100s, and more records could fall. Thunderstorm activity will increase this weekend, providing some cooling rain but more lightning strikes could create more wildfire starts.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist