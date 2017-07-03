A wildfire burning near Zortman is prompting evacuations in the area.

The fire is about 45 miles south of Malta.

The fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, and has burned at least 75 acres as of 6:20 p.m.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the vicinity to evacuate, but evacuations are not mandatory at this point.

Fire officials report the fire is burning forest not grass.

Temperatures in the area reached nearly 100 degrees on Monday, and humidity is very low, causing dangerous fire conditions.

There have been no injuries reported.

We will update you as we get more information.