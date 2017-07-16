200 acres and growing

The Lookout Fire was first reported on Saturday morning and is burning about five miles west of Wolf Creek.

Fire officials said it has already burned 200 acres in heavy beetle-killed lodgepole pine.

Firefighters are having a difficult time attacking the fire because it is burning in steep terrain.

Right now, four West Yellowstone Smokejumpers and an Interagency Hotshot Crew are providing initial attack. In addition, three air tankers and a helicopter are dropping fire retardant on the fire.

Evacuations ordered

On Saturday, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations for 46 homes in the Lyons Creek Road area.

Sheriff Leo Dutton said strong winds were pushing the fire toward this area, prompting the immediate evacuation order. Fire officials are working closely with the Sheriff’s Office to assess the situation and determine when evacuees may return home.

The American Red Cross has setup a temporary shelter for evacuees at Wolf Creek School, located at 150 Walsh St. in Wolf Creek. Hot meals, snacks, beverages, showers, beds and essential supplies are being provided to those affected by the fire.

Anyone heading to the shelter is urged to bring clean clothes, toiletries, medications, bedding and any other personal items.