HELENA – The Montana Department of Environmental Quality said Wednesday that wildfires across the state have caused hazy skies and moderate air conditions.

The July Fire near Zortman and the Howard Fire near Forsyth are the two biggest culprits. The July fire has burned almost 1,700 acres and the Howard Fire has burned just less than 375 acres.

The DEQ said the hot and dry weather will continue through the weekend caused by a ridge of high pressure. This will keep the skies hazy and the air quality moderate.

According to the DEQ more significant impacts are expected near the July fire in north central Montana. However, conditions may change rapidly due to the increased fire potential that will persist through the weekend.

The DEQ did report that there may be an end in sight. They said the ridge may weaken next week and more unsettled weather is expected.

Impacted locations along with the July Fire area near Zortman include:

Frenchtown

Seeley Lake

Missoula

Helena

Birney

Broadus

For more information about the wildfire smoke click here.