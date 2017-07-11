(NBC News) Wildfires are sweeping across the western United States and Canada.

The flames of dozens of separate fires are being fueled by searing temperatures.

Near Santa Barbara, the Whittier Fire has devoured nearly 8,000 acres and burned a school to the ground.

As of Monday morning, the fire is only five percent contained. A summer camp had to be evacuated because of the fire as well. Campers were reunited with their relieved parents.

The Alamo Fire in Santa Barbara County is so dangerous, crews have been forced to fight from the air.

“We’re hoping that the aircraft has a good affect on the fire,” said Santa Barbara County Captian Dave Zaniboni. ” What that does is enables our crews to get in and make a direct attack on the fire line.”

Further north, firefighters are battling the 2,700 acre Wall Fire near Sacramento.

More than 4,000 people have been ordered to evacuate, which has caused traffic jams on the roads and left residents searching for a place to sleep.

North of the border, nearly 200 fires are burning in British Columbia; thousands of people have been forced to flee.

