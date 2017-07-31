Happy Monday,

Yuck! Wildfires in western Montana are growing and emitting tons of smoke into the air. Air quality has been the worst it’s been over the last few days, with smoke filling the sky. At times on Monday, many towns in western Montana had “unhealthy air for sensitive groups”, but the Seeley-Swan area has been downright “unhealthy” because of proximity to large wildfires. The Liberty Fire, Sunrise Fire, Lolo Peak Fire, Sapphire Complex Fire, Rice Ridge Fire, and the fires near Lincoln continue to grow and emit more smoke. As temperatures and wind go down at night, that allows smoke to settle close to the ground which is why air quality is worst in the morning hours.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the higher elevations along and west of the Continental Divide for Tuesday into Wednesday morning. A cold front will drop south out of Canada with cooler air but also a wind shift. This north and northeast wind should push a lot of that smoke down to the south. Cooler temperatures will allow humidity to increase, which should help firefighting efforts. Although there won’t be a ton of rain, a few showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday. Tuesday will be hot and breezy with highs in the 80s and 90s, and a few isolated thunderstorms. Wednesday will be cooler and should start out cloudy for much of the state. A few showers and thunderstorms will move through the state on Wednesday, which will be pleasantly cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s for most locales. Thursday, the heat is back as temperatures warm again into the 80s and 90s in western Montana. Eastern Montana should hold in the 70s and 80s. Friday, another cold front will move toward the state with elevated fire danger and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. This weekend will start off cool, mostly cloudy, with a few showers on Saturday. Highs again will dip into the 70s to around 80. Sunday will be sunny and warmer.

Curtis Grevenitz