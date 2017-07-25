Gusty wind conditions made for difficult for firefighters to battle the Lolo Peak Fire on Monday evening.

It was another very active evening on the very visible fire. It grew from 750 acres to nearly 1,100 acres. The fire sent a large column of smoke across the Missoula and Northern Bitterroot valleys as it was driven once more by high winds and low humidity.

Firefighters said during a Monday public meeting that they were working to secure fire lines to protect Highway 12 closest to the fire. Crews will then move to the U.S. Highway 93 side of the blaze.

A line is being built from the South Fork of Lolo Creek towards Elk Meadows.

The Type 1 Incident Management Team has requested more heavy equipment. There are over 200 personnel assigned to the fire.

A community meeting will be held on Tuesday in the StevensvilleHigh School multi-purpose room beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available via livestream here .

To stay up to date on the fire click here.