HELENA – The trial is for a suspect accused of taking part in a burglary and shooting last December in Wolf Creek started Monday.

Kaleb E. Daniels, charged with Attempted Deliberate Homicide and Aggravated Burglary, is on trial. He and another suspect are also accused of breaking into a cabin ten miles up Little Wolf Creek Road on Dec 28 of last year.

On that day, the owners of the cabin, who live in Cascade County, arrived at the residence to see an unfamiliar vehicle parked by the structure’s back door.

They saw two individuals flee from the structure, one of them, allegedly Daniels, they reported got into the vehicle and started it. When the cabin owner confronted Daniels, prosecutors said Daniels pointed chrome-coloreded pistol at the owner’s face and pulled the trigger.

The owner said he heard the gun “click”, but it did not fire. The owner’s wife retrieved a .45 caliber pistol from the couple’s vehicle and then gave it to the owner. Both men armed their weapons.

Both men armed their weapons. The other suspect in the case then allegedly began to approach the cabin owner, who then fired a warning shot.

At about the same time, Daniels was accused of hiding behind the corner of the cabin while firing at the owner.

When the suspect continued to approach the man, the owner fired again, wounding the other suspect. Both individuals then allegedly fled the scene on foot.

They were both captured separately a few hours later.

Monday in court, Deputy County Attorney Jeff Sealey told the jury, in the case, that evidence placed Daniels inside the cabin. Items from the home were found in the vehicle at the scene and Daniels fired at least six shots at the cabin owner and ditched the gun before he was caught.

The missing gun may be a key piece of evidence in the case. Evidence collected at the scene also included five casings from a .25 caliber pistol found where Daniels was allegedly standing at the corner of the cabin.

During his opening statement Monday, Defense Attorney Steven Scott denied that Daniels was carrying a gun that day. “He didn’t have a gun and therefore can’t be convicted of Attempted Deliberate Homicide,” said Scott.

Scott also told the jury that Daniels was evasive during his law enforcement interview following the shooting because he was wanted by probation and parole out of Cascade County. He has prior convictions for theft and possession of dangerous drugs.

The trial is expected to last this week.