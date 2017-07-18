Earlla Nelson has been charged in Great Falls after she reportedly tried to swallow a bag of meth in order to hide it from a police officer.

Court document stated that Nelson, 59 years old, was pulled over by a police officer on 5th Avenue South early Monday for a broken license plate lamp on her vehicle. The officer noted that Nelson’s driver’s license had been suspended and that there were two warrants for her arrest.

As the officer walked Nelson to the patrol vehicle, he noticed that she was “speaking oddly, as if her mouth was full.”

The officer directed Nelson to open her mouth several times; when she finally did, the officer saw a plastic bag containing white powder at the back of her throat.

Nelson refused to remove or spit out the bag, but eventually, her “fake teeth fell from her mouth, along with the bag,” according to court documents. The powder tested positive as meth.

Nelson also had a small glass vial of a white substance in her pant pocket.

Court documents alleged that Nelson believed an “investigation” was about to be initiated involving the meth, and she attempted to conceal or destroy the evidence by swallowing it.

Nelson has a conviction for conspiracy to manufacture meth.

She is facing felony charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors requested that bail for Nelson be set at $5,000.