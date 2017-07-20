A woman is in custody in connection with a Saturday arson fire to a residence on East Front Street in Anaconda.

Anaconda Police Chief Tim Barkell said that Kellie Olson, 47, is also a “person of interest” in two other structure fires that happened over the weekend in Anaconda.

Olson is suspected of starting a fire Saturday in the rear of a residence in the 200 block of East Front Street. A neighbor was able to put out the fire with a garden hose and gave police a description of the alleged arsonist.

Police arrested Olson in Anaconda on Sunday. She was driving a black Chevy Trailblazer with North Dakota plates.

Barkell said investigators are trying to determine if Olson is involved in a late Friday night fire at the historic Shields Manson at 420 Main Street, and an early morning fire to the KANA radio station at 105 Main Street.

These two fires on are still being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the causes are still undetermined as of Wednesday.

MTN’s John Emeigh