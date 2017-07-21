HELENA – A female suspect is in custody for possession of dangerous drugs and her fourth offense aggravated DUI.

Marianna J. Goulart was arrested by Helena Police early Friday morning after she threatened to shoot someone inside a building on the 600 block of Euclid.

Goulart allegedly told Helena Police she’d been consuming methamphetamines.

Officers found her to be in possession of tramadol, an opioid pain medication and diazepam, an anti-anxiety drug.

Court records said she has three prior convictions for DUI.

Her bond has been set at $20,000.