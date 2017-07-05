(HELENA) When a train sounds its horn in Helena, you can hear it miles away from the tracks. In the Sixth Ward neighborhood, where homes are just yards away from the tracks, the noise is even louder.

“We have gotten complaints from all over the city,” said City Engineer Ryan Leland.

Now, city leaders are working to reduce that noise. They’re moving forward with a plan to create a railroad Quiet Zone in Helena.

Federal rules require train engineers to sound their horns every time they cross a public road. In a quiet zone, that requirement isn’t applied.

Because the train horn is a safety warning, federal authorities require cities that want to create quiet zones to make other safety improvements at their railroad crossings. Helena is planning improvements for the crossings at Benton Avenue, Joslyn Street, Montana Avenue and Carter Drive. Work started Wednesday on the Benton Avenue crossing.

Crews will be taking out the existing curbs around each crossing and replacing them with raised medians, to stop drivers from going around the automatic crossing gates. The work will take about a week at three of the locations, and several weeks at the Montana Avenue crossing.

Montana Rail Link is currently doing three days of track maintenance, so no trains will be running through Helena. Missouri River Contractors, the company handling the construction work, plans to take advantage of that by working on the Benton and Joslyn crossings at the same time this week.

Once the work on Joslyn Street starts, the road will be closed to traffic between Country Club Drive and Brady Street. The contractors asked for the closure so they could finish construction as quickly as possible.

“There will be no cars allowed through that crossing so they can get it out in a hurry, which makes sense for the traveling public, the railroad and the project in general,” Leland said.

Traffic will remain open on Benton Avenue, Montana Avenue and Carter Drive.

Helena has been considering creating a quiet zone for years. City staff did an analysis of the project as far back as 2011. But Leland says the funding to make it a reality wasn’t available until now. The city will spend almost $575,000 from its street maintenance fund on the quiet zone project.

Construction work on the four crossings is expected to be finished some time in mid-August. After that, the city will have to let the Federal Railroad Administration know the work is done, then provide around 60 days of public notice. The quiet zone could officially be in place by October.

But that doesn’t mean you’ll never hear a train horn in Helena. Railroad engineers will still be able to sound their horns, if they believe there is an emergency.