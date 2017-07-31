(HELENA) More than 70 years after his death, a Montana serviceman from World War II is finally coming home.

Pvt. William Dawson Gruber, called Bill by his family, died in 1942, as a prisoner of war in the Philippines. Earlier this year, the Defense Department was finally able to identify his remains.

Gruber was the third of nine children, from a family that lived near Toston before moving to the Clancy area several years later. He served in the Civilian Conservation Corps, then joined the Army Air Corps, several months before war broke out.

When Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941, Gruber was working in the Philippines, maintaining B-17 bombers at Clark Field. The next day, the Japanese invaded the Philippines.

Story continues below



“They handed him a rifle, and they defended for several months,” said Frank Gruber, Bill Gruber’s brother.

When the Americans finally surrendered, Gruber was taken prisoner. Along with tens of thousands of other Americans and Filipinos, he was part of the infamous Bataan Death March – forced to walk dozens of miles to a Japanese prison camp.

Gruber’s family, back in Montana, was left with no word of what had happened to him.

“The only thing we knew, he was missing in action,” Frank Gruber said.

After enduring several months of harsh conditions at the Cabanatuan POW camp, Bill Gruber died in September 1942. He was buried in a common grave with eight other prisoners. His family received word of his death the next year.

Frank Gruber was the youngest child in the family – six years old when the war began. Eventually, five of his brothers and two brothers-in-law would serve in the armed forces. All but Bill Gruber made it home safely.

Gruber’s mother kept a photo of him by her bed for the rest of her life. Today, that photo sits above Frank Gruber’s desk.

After the war ended, another serviceman who had been held at Cabanatuan identified the location where Gruber and his fellow prisoners had been buried. Authorities exhumed the remains there, but weren’t able to positively identify them.

That changed last year, thanks to DNA technology. Frank Gruber and several of his brothers submitted DNA samples. Scientists were able to use those samples to identify Bill Gruber’s remains.

Now, Pvt. William Gruber will be brought back to Montana. On Saturday, he will be laid to rest at the North Boulder Valley Cemetery, alongside his parents. Two of his brothers will be in attendance. Two others passed away in the last few months.

Frank Gruber says his family is thankful to have closure, after almost 75 years of waiting.

“We felt that it was going to be settled, that he was going to come home,” he said. “And that was good news for all of us.”

This is the third time this summer that a recently identified serviceman’s remains have been returned to Montana. Last month, Army Sgt. Harold Haugland, who was declared missing during the Korean War, was laid to rest in Bozeman. Air Force Capt. Robert Holton, killed in action over Laos during the Vietnam War, was returned to Butte earlier this month.