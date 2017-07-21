HELENA – Touchmark Senior Living resident, Ralph Arnold, received the French Foreign Legion of Honor award for his military service on Thursday.

It is France’s, highest military honor for his service in France, Germany, Italy and Africa during World War II

Ralph Arnold is 96-years-old.

Touchmark residents, friends and family proudly looked upon Arnold and he stood up to receive his award. Arnold joked about having the spotlight on him for the evening, but he said he felt honored to have served his country.

“It is very gratifying really, I appreciate that it was very nice to have my family here, my wife, two kids,” Arnold.

After the ceremony, there was cake in honor of Arnold, for guest to enjoy.