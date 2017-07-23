YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park has lifted boating restrictions on Yellowstone Lake after a large portion of the lake was closed to accommodate airplanes scooping up water to fight a wildfire.

Fire officials had planned to use the two scooper planes for the next week or so to dump water on a three-square mile fire outside the park that’s threatening 200 homes.

However, the park said the planes had been released from the fire Saturday night.

A community meeting to discuss the fire was planned for Thursday afternoon at the Park County Library in Cody.

The blaze is burning in mountain timber about 35 miles west of Cody.