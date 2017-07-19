Yellowstone National Park is opening a new trail and overlook aimed at protecting one of the park’s top attractions.

According to the park, damage and safety concerns from off-trail travel around the Grand Prismatic Spring prompted the construction.

Park officials said in a statement the trail gradually rises 105 feet over a distance of 0.6 miles to offer new views of Grand Prismatic Spring and the Midway Geyser Basin.

The area also includes a new parking area near the Fairy Falls Trailhead.

The park’s trail crew, along with the Montana Conservation Corps and Yellowstone Youth Conservation Corps helped design and build the trail. The trail crew also rehabilitated areas damaged by travel on unofficial paths.