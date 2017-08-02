BILLINGS – Billings Police report that a pair of inmates wanted for walking away from the Butte pre-release center on Tuesday were arrested in Billings on Wednesday after crashing a stolen vehicle into a building.

Maxwell West, 27, and John English, 20, were arrested Wednesday morning after they allegedly crashed a stolen van into a building near the intersection of 5th Street and Cook Avenue before 11 a.m.

According to Lt. Mark Cady, the two men stole a van in Billings after ditching a truck they allegedly also stole in Big Timber.

When police arrived at the scene in Billings, they found the van crashed into Allen’s Tool Repair shop. The building and a nearby shed were damaged. Cady said the two men jumped out and attempted to run on foot.

The woman who owns the van said it was stolen near 10th Street West and Miles Avenue.

Initial reports from a Billings man indicated his child had been in the van when it was stolen, but Cady said that was not true.

West and English are being held at the Yellowstone County Jail.

West faces one count of possession of stolen property and obstructing a peace officer, while English faces one count of possession of stolen property.

Both men, who were serving sentences for drug possession, face additional charges for escape.

MTN’s Aja Goare