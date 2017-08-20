HELENA – A 20-year-old suspect faces life in prison for selling sea-salt and saying it was meth.

Maxwell Allen Roberts was arrested Monday and charged with felony distribution of dangerous drugs.

Prosecutors say they received information that Roberts was offering to sell methamphetamine. His car was allegedly seen at areas frequented by drug dealers.

During a probation search, investigators found sea-salt in the glovebox of Roberts car. He allegedly told law officers he packaged the salt to look like meth.

Roberts has a prior conviction out of Lewis and Clark County for possession of dangerous drugs.

Bond in the case has been set at $10,000.

If convicted he faces a maximum of 100-years to Life in prison and $50,000 in fines.