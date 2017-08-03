UPDATE (1:59 p.m.) – The names of the three people killed on Sunday in a crash east of East Helena have been released.

Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan confirmed Monday afternoon that Nicholas Ryan Whittle, 36 of Belgrade, Taylor Angela Nelson, 24, of Belgrade and Kynzlee Nelson, 11 months, died on Sunday.

A blown tire caused a pickup, traveling westbound near mile marker 57, to cross into the eastbound lane Sunday and collide with an oncoming car head-on.

Two Billings residents were in the pickup and were injured in the crash. They were taken to St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena.

Story continues below



GREAT FALLS – Three people were killed, including a baby, and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 12 in Broadwater County on Sunday.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 1 p.m.

A blown tire caused the pickup, traveling westbound near mile marker 57, to cross into the eastbound lane Sunday and collide with an oncoming car head-on. MHP says the crash killed a 36-year-old man from Belgrade and a 24-year-old woman and an 11-month-old girl, both from Gallatin Gateway. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two Billings residents, a 44-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, were in the pickup. They were taken to the hospital in Helena.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.The MHP continues to investigate the crash.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family of Nicholas Ryan Whittle.

We will update you as we get more information.

Associated Press also contributed to this story.