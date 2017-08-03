GREAT FALLS – Prairie Water Company on the west side of Great Falls was heavily damaged by fire on Tuesday night, leaving the company unable to complete routine operations.

The Cascade County Commission released the following information on Thursday:

The early morning structural fire at Prairie Water Company, LLC on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 has affected the company’s ability to keep pace with their normal water delivery service to rural clients. As of Thursday, the business will have two trucks in operation to service customers, far fewer than their normal operations. Until the Prairie Water Company resumes full service, it is important that rural residents who have the capability of hauling their own potable water help their neighbors who are currently without their regular service provider.

The Cascade County DES (Disaster & Emergency Services) office advises residents needing immediate delivery may also contact Sangster’s Water who is capable of providing limited water delivery service to meet basic needs. To contact Sangster’s call 406-315-1767.

Story continues below



Until water delivery services can be completely restored, customers are asked to conserve on water use so basic rural customer needs can be met.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.