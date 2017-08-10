BOZEMAN – Good news for frequent travelers at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport: United Airlines announced it will add flights between Bozeman and six major U.S. cities for the winter months.

“United is proud to offer easy access for our customers flying from six of our U.S. hubs to Bozeman,” said Jake Cefolia, United’s vice president of sales. “More flights to world-class skiing in Bozeman are now just a short flight away.”

Travelers can now hop on daily flights going both ways from Bozeman to Los Angeles, New York/Newark, Houston, San Francisco, Denver and Chicago and back.

The expanded access both to and from Bozeman to the major cities will last from December through March, with specific dates varying by location.

Story continues below



Airport Director Brian Sprenger said that while summer is usually the busiest season at the airport, winter will now be close behind.

“For us, we expect just this increase will probably be about another 20,000 passengers coming into Bozeman over the winter period,” said Sprenger.

That’s on top of the growth the airport is experiencing with each new year.

“Well, a good example would be that we’ve handled so far in 2017, in the first seven months, as many as passengers as we did in all of 2009,” Sprenger said.

But even if you aren’t looking to stay in Bozeman for the winter, there’s a flight for you too.

“And for those of us looking to get away from the winter for a little bit, it gives us more access as well to reach the Caribbean, Hawaii, places like that as well.”

Tickets for these flights are on sale now.

DETAILS: