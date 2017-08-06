BOZEMAN – Six people involved in a dangerous drug investigation appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court Monday.

Sean Jones, Matie Anderson, Coy Lyon, Alec McAndrew, Mikel Johnson and Lyndale Stewart were all arrested on the 2400 block of W. College Street.

They are facing felony charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

According to Court documents, the Missouri River Task Force had known the house was a place where dangerous drugs were used and sold.

When officers searched the home they found methamphetamine, syringes, pipes, jeweler bags, and digital scales in all of the bedrooms.

Back in July, two other people that lived in the house were arrested in connection with burglaries totaling over $100,000.

MTN’s Morgan Davies