HELENA – A 44-year-old Helena man faces multiple charges after police say he tried to flee custody after being arrested.

Dennis Mackey appeared in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Friday afternoon.

According to police Mackey was stopped in the area of 11th and Montana Avenue just before 10:30 Thursday night.

Police said while officers were running Mackey’s information he fled. Officers pursued the vehicle on to Interstate 15 south to the Montana City exit, then back north before being able to apprehend him near Eastgate School on Lake Helena Drive.

Police said Mackey was taken to the hospital where they reported he fled from the emergency room. He was apprehended after a short foot chase

Mackey has been charged with three felonies including escape, possession of dangerous drugs and tampering with evidence. He is also charged with several misdemeanors.