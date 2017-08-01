pair of growing wildfires in the Seeley Lake area.

Smoke from the Rice Ridge and Liberty fires settled over the Seeley Lake area, causing the unhealthy air conditions.The Montana Department of Environmental Quality reports air quality in Seeley Lake Tuesday morning as “Hazardous” When air quality reaches “Hazardous” levels, all children and adults should avoid or limit all outdoor exertion.

The fire is perfectly positioned to send all of its smoke straight into town. Missoula County health officials expect Seeley Lake to routinely see elevated particulate concentrations overnight and into the morning hours.

Conditions are likely to briefly improve later Tuesday as temperatures warm up and the smoke is able to lift off the valley floor. However, between Rice Ridge sending smoke overnight and Liberty sending smoke during the day, Seeley may be in for the long haul.

Meanwhile, the air quality conditions are likely to fluctuate throughout Missoula County on Tuesday.

Air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in Butte and Hamilton, and along the I-90 corridor in between Clinton and Drummond.

Missoula, Frenchtown, and Flathead Valley air quality were listed as “Moderate” as of mid-morning on Tuesday.

Click here to view the latest air quality readings from across Montana.

MTN’s Melissa Rafferty