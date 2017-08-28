HELENA – Wildfires burning across the state continue to affect the air quality.

Lewis and Clark Public Health said Monday morning that the Lincoln area air is considered “Unhealthy” and the air quality in Helena is considered “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

In Lincoln, health officials say everyone should avoid prolonged and strenuous activity outdoors. In Helena, those with respiratory issues or heart disease, the elderly, and children should limit their activity outside.

Two large fires are burning near Lincoln. The Alice Creek Fire ballooned to more than 5,200 acres over the weekend. North of Lincoln, the combined Park Creek Fire, which includes the Arrastra Creek fire, has burned 13,300 acres.

Other large fires from Western Montana are also likely contributing to the poor air quality.

For more information on smoke, conditions click here. For more information on Montana fires click here.