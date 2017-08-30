HELENA-The Alice Creek Fire grew an additional 400 acres on Tuesday, to an estimated 6,141 acres.

According to fire managers, the bulk of the fire’s growth was along the southwestern part of the fire in the West Falls Creek drainage. The area is remote and inaccessible. Firefighters primarily relied on aerial support to keep the fire in check.

Firefighting efforts on the fire’s southeast edge are focused on keeping it away from the Elk Meadows subdivision. The fire has burned within about a mile of Elk Meadows.

Heavy equipment is being brought in to help construct the fire line on the southeastern edge.

Story continues below



A mandatory evacuation order remains in place for Elk Meadows and ranches on Road 434/435. Pre-evacuation notices have been given out to residents along between mile markers 93 and 98 on Highway 200.

You can find regular updates on the Alice Creek Fire on the incident information website Inciweb.