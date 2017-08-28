AUGUSTA – The Alice Creek Fire blew up over the weekend and has now burned just over 5,250 acres as of Monday morning. The fire is zero percent contained.

On Saturday the growth prompted evacuations. Mandatory evacuations were issued for Elk Meadows/Evergreen Subdivision on Road 434/435 north of Highway 200. Pre-evacuations were issued to residents near the same subdivision near mile-markers 93 to 98 along HWY 200. The evacuations affect 13 homes and ranches.

The fire held steady at just under 100 acres for weeks since its start on July 22. On Saturday the fire grew significantly. By Sunday the lightning sparked blaze had grown by thousands of acres.

With dry and warmer conditions along with strong winds, the fire was able to grow moving towards the Continental Divide in the Alice Creek Drainage. The areas the fire is burning are the Alice Creek Drainage, the Falls Creek Drainage, Red Mountain and Clark Pass areas.

An Incident Management Team took over the fire as of Monday morning.

A Red Cross shelter has been set up at First Assembly of God Church at 2210 Dodge Ave. in Helena. To receive emergency notifications click here.

Road closures are in place at the Elk Meadows driveway; the intersection of Hwy 200 and 434; and Hwy 434 and the intersection of Flat Creek Road. Multiple trail closures are also in place. Click here to view a map of those closures.

For updates on the Alice Creek Fire click here. For updates on all Montana fires click here.