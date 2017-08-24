LINCOLN – The Forest Service reported Thursday afternoon that the Alice Creek Fire burning 16 miles northeast of Lincoln is now at 400 acres.

Fire officials say the blaze was very active on Wednesday and throughout the night. The fire is only five percent contained.

No structures are threatened at this time.

The fire had been holding steady at less than 100 acres since it started on July 22. The cause of the fire was lightning.

Approximately 25 people have been assigned to fire. Three helicopters, two large air tankers and two single-engine air tankers are working on the fire.

The Continental Divide Trail 440 from the Rodgers Pass trailhead north to the intersection with FST 441 and the entire length of FST’s 219, 266 and 229 are closed.

Video Courtesy Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Service

