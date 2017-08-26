HELENA- The Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office has called for mandatory evacuations because of the Alice Creek Fire.

According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Facebook page, the Alice Creek Fire spread to Red Mountain.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in the Evergreen Subdivision (Elk Meadows subdivision) due to the fire growth.

Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for the ranches on Road 434/435 and residences off of Highway 200 between Elk Meadows (Evergreen) subdivision up to mile-marker 102.

A shelter has been set up at the First Assembly of God Church at 2210 Dodge Ave. in Helena.

The Alice Creek fire is estimated at 750 acres. It was started by lightning on July 22.

Current fire information can be found on the Alice Creek Fire information page on Inciweb.