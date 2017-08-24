As of Aug 24: The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office has issued new evacuation orders near the Lolo Peak Fire in the Florence area on Wednesday evening.

Here is a listing of the evacuation orders and warnings that are in place for residents of Missoula and Ravalli counties as a result of the Lolo Peak fire.

This story will be updated as conditions warrant.

Mandatory evacuation orders

West of Florence Carlton Loop south to One Horse Creek Road

West of Highway 93 from One Horse Creek Road to Sweeney Creek Loop. Includes all residents on Sweeney Creek Loop north of — and including — Outback Road to include Woodtick Hollow, Sweeney Creek Trail, Upper Sweeney Creek Loop, Hill Drive, Koepplin Lane and Smith Fork.

Story continues below



Evacuated residents are asked to check in at the Ravalli County Search and Rescue Command Van located in the Super One parking lot in Stevensville. The Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center can be reached at (406) 375-6650.

Tie Chute area

One Horse area

Elk Creek area

Mill Creek area

Pre-evacuation notices

Highway 12 from the intersection of Highway 93 to Lolo Creek Drive (approximately mile marker 27)

Highway 93 from the intersection of Highway 12 south to the Ravalli County line

The area between Highway 93 and Old Highway 93 (in Ravalli County)

Balsam Root Road

Folsom Road

Highland Road

North of West Carlton Creek Road and east of County Maintained Road Sign

Resident entrance pass information

Ravalli County residents living on Old Highway 93 can obtain a resident permit from the Ravalli County Search and Rescue Command Van at Florence Farmer’s State Bank.

Resident Permits are also available for home owners living on Florence Carlton Loop only. Permits can only be obtained with proof of physical address of Florence Carlton Loop or Old Highway 93 at the Command Van at Florence Farmers State Bank.

Shelter information

A Red Cross shelter for fire evacuees remains in place the University Congregational Church in Missoula.

The Town of Stevensville has offered Lewis and Clark Park for campers and trailers for evacuated people. Pool showers and restroom facilities are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information contact the Stevensville Town Hall during business hours at 777-5271 extension 4

Animal/livestock shelter information

Missoula Animal Control is coordinating the relocation of animals evacuated from the Lolo Peak fire. They can be reached at (406) 541-7387.

Horses and other livestock may be taken to the Big Sky Horse Park in Missoula. Call (406) 544-5915 for more information.

The Missoula County Fairgrounds is also taking animals in. To use this space, complete an application .

. More information is available at (406) 721-3247. The phone will be answered between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Emergency notification information