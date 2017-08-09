HELENA – A body has been recovered from Landers Fork Creek outside Lincoln Wednesday evening after being found by a father and son while fishing.

Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg confirmed the male body was recovered around 7 p.m. with help from sheriff’s deputies, Forest Service Officers, Bureau of Land Management and Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue.

The father and son first reported the body around 1 p.m. in the creek.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said a vehicle that was reported stolen on July 31, was found in the Indian Meadows area, which is north of the Copper Creek Campground.

Authorities believe the body and the stolen vehicle are related.

Backeberg said the body has not been identified yet and is being transported to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

Dutton said the investigation is ongoing.