HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Supreme Court says it doesn’t need to hear from the sponsors of a proposed anti-transgender bathroom initiative to decide whether the measure can go on the ballot.

The justices ruled 7-0 Tuesday against the Montanans for Locker Room Privacy committee’s request to intervene in the petition against the initiative filed by the ACLU of Montana.

Chief Justice Mike McGrath wrote that the court is not considering the merits of the proposal, only whether the ballot statement approved by Attorney General Tim Fox is legally sufficient.

ACLU attorneys argue the description of the initiative that voters would see on the ballot is misleading because it frames the measure as a privacy issue.

The initiative would ask voters to decide whether people should use public restrooms and locker rooms designated for the gender listed on their birth certificates.