CROW AGENCY – A rollover crash near Crow Agency on Monday left one man dead and two others presumably injured, though Montana Highway Patrol reported the two survivors left the scene of the crash.

The Big Horn County Coroner identified the victim on Tuesday as Harlan Harold Reed Jr., 45, of Hardin.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 1 in Big Horn County.

MHP said a Ford Escape was northbound when Reed, who was driving, drifted to the right side of the road. Reed overcorrected, sending the vehicle across both lanes.

He tried to correct the vehicle again, but the Escape then went off the road and rolled. The impact was so extreme that the steering wheel was torn out, according to MHP.

It’s unclear if Reed was wearing a seatbelt, but he died at the scene.

Two passengers were also in the vehicle but they walked away from the scene, presumably injured. Authorities are now searching for those two individuals.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

