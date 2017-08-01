WORDEN – A body was recovered from the Yellowstone River near Worden on Monday afternoon, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

Deputies responded to the area near Road 17 after a landowner called to report a badly decomposed body found near the edge of the river caught on a tree.

The body appeared to have been in the water for approximately a week.

Linder said the body was too badly decomposed to identify. He was not aware of any missing persons in the area.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday.

Samples have been taken and will be sent to the state crime lab in Missoula for DNA testing. It was determined that the body is male, but Detectives are continuing to investigate.

MTN’s Samantha Harrelson