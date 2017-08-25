HELENA – The Department of Public Health and Human Services announced Friday that this week a person recreating at Canyon Ferry was bitten by a bat that tested positive for rabies.

The victim is being treated to keep from getting infected.

Health officials say that as of Tuesday, seven rabid bats have been identified across the state. The incident is a reminder, they say, to be aware of the risks exposure to bats poses.

“Anyone who had direct contact with a bat needs to be evaluated for potential exposure to rabies,” said Laurel Riek, environmental health specialist with Lewis and Clark Public Health.

LCPH says if left untreated, rabies is almost always fatal. Treatment involves a series of vaccinations that should begin immediately after exposure.

“Bat bites are small and not always easy to detect,” Riek said. “People may have to consider rabies treatment if there’s a reasonable probability of exposure. Parents should teach their children not to handle bats.”

Direct contact causes the most risk for infection. Contact can include a bite or scratch or get bat saliva in the eyes, nose mouth or open break in the skin.

LCPH says exposure is most likely if these things happen. Prevent yourself from getting infected by following these steps. Pets are also at risk of infection. Preventative tips are available here.

Riek says some other animals are known to carry rabies and should avoid being touched as well. Those animals include skunks, raccoons, and foxes.

The Center For Disease Control says on their website that symptoms of infection will start out similarly to flu-like symptoms. People often feel week in general, have discomfort or a fever. Symptoms will worsen as the disease progresses. Other symptoms can be found here.

For more information on rabies click here.