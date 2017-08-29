HELENA – Hurricane Harvey has devastated Houston and other parts of Texas, leaving many people wondering how they can help.

The Montana Better Business Bureau advises people who want to donate to Harvey relief efforts to be cautious and make sure donations get to the people who need them the most.

“The devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey prompts us to do what we can to helo as soon as possible,” said H. Art Taylor, president, and CEO of BBB Wise Giving Alliance. “Donors need to be aware of some key cautions so that their generosity will get to those in need quickly.”

Hurricane Harvey has set the rainfall record from tropical storms in the continental US.

The BBB says that during disasters many, they expect “storm chasers” to crop up. These people are looking for a way to make money off of relief efforts. If you suspect a scam, the BBB says you can report them here. You can also call the Texas Attorney General hotline at 1-800-621-0508.

The BBB gives tips on how to tell if a support organization is questionable as well as various things to be aware of when donating:

Verify whether or not the organization is trustworthy. You can use a checklist to see if the charity meets the standards set by the BBB.

Find out if the charity has an on the ground presence in the impacted areas.

Make sure the organization is providing direct aid not raising money for other groups. Essentially get rid of the middleman.

Be cautious of material donations such as food or clothing. This may not be the best way to help those in need.

If you use a crowdfunding site to donate, be aware that often those sites do very little vetting for their users. Therefore it is more difficult to determine whether an organization is questionable or not.

Know the phases of disaster relief. Rescue, emergency, relief, recovery – each phase needs public support and continued funding.

Recovery from a major disaster takes time, so there may be multiple opportunities to give.

Associated Press also offers tips on the best ways to be effective in donations to Harvey relief.