KALISPELL – A popular campground in the Flathead has is now off limits after a black bear was reported coming close to campsites searching for food.

The Tally Lake Campground and Day Use Area has temporarily closed for public safety.

“Over the period of last week, we were hearing reports from campers. Campers talking to the camp host about a black bear that had been coming into occupied campsites,” Flathead National Forest spokeswoman Teresa Wenum said.

Wenum says that Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks are attempting to trap the bear, “they have a trap, a culvert trap, and so they’re attempting to trap the bear and then they hopefully can remove it.”

Until the bear is gone, forest officials are temporarily closing the campground’s 40-sites and day use area, and many have had their stay cut short — including Tania Dube and her family from Alberta Canada.

“We’re heading back to Canada. We’re going to try to find another campground for a couple nights before we head home but we would have stayed another night for sure,” Dube said.

The campground will remain closed until the situation changes and forest officials say the situation serves as a reminder of how important it is to put food away.

“It’s a reminder to all of us to the importance of securing food and any other attractants so that bears don’t get a food reward and aren’t habituated into coming into areas that people like to recreate,” said Hans Castren with the Flathead National Forest.

Click here to learn more information about how to “Be Bear Aware.”

Nicole Miller reporting for MTN.